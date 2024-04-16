Amaero International Seeks New Securities Quotation

Amaero International Ltd (AU:3DA) has released an update.

Amaero International Ltd has announced the application for quotation of new securities on April 16, 2024. A total of 156,250 ordinary fully paid securities are set to be quoted under the ASX security code 3DA. The application signifies a potential change in the company’s capital structure and could interest investors looking for new opportunities in the market.

