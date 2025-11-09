Amadeus Earnings Call: Growth and Strategic Wins

Amadeus (OTC) ((AMADY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Amadeus’ recent earnings call showcased a balanced sentiment, highlighting the company’s strong financial growth and strategic advancements, particularly in AI and hospitality. Despite facing challenges in the North American market and a moderation in revenue metrics, the overall tone was optimistic about future growth prospects.

Strong Revenue and EBIT Growth

Amadeus reported an impressive year-to-date group revenue increase of 8%, with adjusted EBIT growing by 9% at constant currency. This robust financial performance underscores the company’s ability to maintain solid growth amidst a challenging market landscape.

Strategic Customer Wins

The company made significant strides in expanding its customer base by securing new clients such as Ascott Limited for its Central Reservation System. Additionally, Amadeus strengthened its relationships with major travel industry players, including Marriott International and Accor, which is expected to bolster its market position.

AI and Cloud Transformation

Amadeus has invested over EUR 1 billion in research and development, focusing on AI and cloud transformation. This includes the development of a data mesh for the travel industry, which is anticipated to enhance operational efficiencies and drive future growth.

Positive Momentum in Hospitality

The company’s Hospitality and Other Solutions segment experienced an 8% revenue growth at constant currency. This positive momentum was driven by successful implementations and increased volumes, reflecting Amadeus’ strong foothold in the hospitality sector.

Successful Capital Allocation and Share Buyback

Amadeus completed its ongoing share repurchase program, with a maximum investment amount of EUR 1.3 billion. The company’s leverage remained stable at 0.9x net debt to EBITDA, indicating prudent capital management.

North American Market Challenges

Challenges in the North American market were noted, with Amadeus’ PB evolution impacted by the soft performance of some customers. This has affected the company’s overall growth, highlighting the need for strategic adjustments in this region.

Moderation in Revenue Per Booking and PB

There was a moderation in revenue per booking growth due to the timing of customer negotiations and renewals. This has influenced Q4 revenue expectations, requiring careful management to align with market dynamics.

Impact of U.S. Flight Restrictions

Amadeus acknowledged potential downside risks from U.S. flight restrictions. However, these are expected to remain within the guidance range, suggesting a manageable impact on the company’s operations.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Amadeus maintains its guidance for the year, with expectations of revenue growth at the lower end of the provided range. The company anticipates that EBITDA and adjusted EBIT growth will outpace revenue expansion, driven by strong performance across its segments and strategic investments in AI and cloud technologies.

In conclusion, Amadeus’ earnings call reflected a balanced sentiment, with strong financial performance and strategic advancements in AI and hospitality. Despite challenges in the North American market and moderation in revenue metrics, the company remains optimistic about its growth prospects, supported by strategic customer wins and technological investments.

