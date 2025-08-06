AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Announces Treasury Share Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

AMADA HOLDINGS CO ( (JP:6113) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. announced the purchase of 1,552,000 of its common shares for approximately ¥2.51 billion during July 2025 as part of a broader plan to acquire up to 18 million shares by March 2026. This strategic move aims to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure, reflecting the company’s commitment to maintaining a strong market position.

More about AMADA HOLDINGS CO

AMADA HOLDINGS CO., LTD. operates in the manufacturing industry, focusing on producing machine tools and equipment. It is a key player in the market, providing innovative solutions for metalworking and machinery.

Average Trading Volume: 1,376,261

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen543.6B

