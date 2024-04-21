AMA Group’s Strong Q3 Financials Amid Operational Adjustments

Ama Group Limited (AU:AMA) has released an update.

AMA Group Limited reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2024, with a pre-AASB 16 EBITDA of $11.1 million, marking a significant increase from both the previous quarter and year. Despite operational challenges, such as visa processing delays affecting recruitment and mixed results across divisions, the company maintained its EBITDA guidance and expressed confidence in achieving positive operating cash flow for FY24. AMA Group also noted progress in its debt refinancing process, which is expected to be finalized in the second half of 2024.

