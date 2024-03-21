AM Resources Expands Lithium Exploration in Austria

AM Resources Corp (TSE:AMR) has released an update.

AM Resources Corp has expanded its mining endeavors by acquiring a substantial 1,500 square kilometer land package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt, positioning itself as a unique lithium exploration entity in the region. This strategic move grants the company access to over a hundred pegmatites in the Frederick Property and situates it within close proximity to 14 battery plants. The selection of Austria aligns with the company’s objective of leveraging proven geology, market access, historical expertise, and a favorable mining code.

