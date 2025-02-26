AM Group Holdings Proposes Director Removal Amid Audit Delays

AM Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1849) ) just unveiled an announcement.

AM Group Holdings Limited has announced the proposed removal of Mr. Mu Lei from the Board of Directors due to non-cooperation in facilitating the auditing process of the company’s subsidiaries in China, which has delayed the publication of the 2024 Annual Results. The Board believes this decision will not adversely affect the company’s operations and aims to resolve the ongoing suspension of trading of its shares.

More about AM Group Holdings Limited

Current Market Cap: HK$40M

