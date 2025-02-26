AM Group Holdings Appoints New Independent Director

AM Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1849) ) has shared an announcement.

AM Group Holdings Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Koh Boon Chiao as an independent non-executive director and a member of its audit and nomination committees, effective March 1, 2025. Mr. Koh brings over 18 years of experience in law, corporate finance, and capital markets, and his appointment is expected to enhance the company’s governance and strategic oversight. This move could potentially strengthen AM Group’s industry positioning and provide valuable insights to its board, benefiting stakeholders.

More about AM Group Holdings Limited

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$40M

See more insights into 1849 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.