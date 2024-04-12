Alvo Minerals Requests Trading Halt Ahead of Capital Raise

Alvo Minerals Limited (AU:ALV) has released an update.

Alvo Minerals Limited (ASX: ALV) has requested an immediate trading halt pending a forthcoming announcement regarding a capital raising initiative. The halt will remain in effect until the start of normal trading on Tuesday, 16 April 2024, or upon the release of the announcement, whichever occurs first. This strategic move aims to prepare the market for Alvo’s significant financial news without disclosing any further details at this time.

