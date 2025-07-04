Alvo Minerals Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alvo Minerals Limited ( (AU:ALV) ) just unveiled an update.

Alvo Minerals Limited has announced the application for the quotation of 9,149,108 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the issue date of June 27, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and may enhance the company’s liquidity and visibility in the market, potentially impacting its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests positively.

Alvo Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the extraction and production of minerals, aiming to expand its market presence and resource base.

