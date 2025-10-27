Aluminum of China Renews Key Agreements with Chinalco

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) has shared an update.

Aluminum of China has announced the renewal of several key agreements with its controlling shareholder, Chinalco, to continue their Daily Continuing Connected Transactions beyond 2025. These agreements include the Comprehensive Social and Logistics Services Agreement, the General Agreement on Mutual Provision of Production Supplies and Ancillary Services, and others, which are subject to reporting and approval requirements under Hong Kong and Shanghai Stock Exchange rules. The renewal of these agreements underscores the company’s ongoing collaboration with Chinalco and its strategic positioning within the industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2600) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aluminum of China stock, see the HK:2600 Stock Forecast page.

More about Aluminum of China

Aluminum of China is a prominent player in the aluminum industry, primarily engaged in the production and supply of aluminum and related products. The company focuses on maintaining a strong market presence through strategic agreements and partnerships.

YTD Price Performance: 112.52%

Average Trading Volume: 56,543,855

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$168.9B

For detailed information about 2600 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue