Aluminum of China Announces Governance Restructuring

Aluminum of China ( (HK:2600) ) has shared an announcement.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited has announced significant changes to its corporate governance structure, including the abolition of its Supervisory Committee and the introduction of an Audit Committee within the Board to assume its responsibilities. Additionally, the company plans to amend its Articles of Association and procedural rules to align with new regulatory standards, which includes adding an employee director to the Board. These changes are intended to enhance corporate governance and are subject to shareholder approval.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, also known as Aluminum of China, operates in the aluminum industry, focusing on the production and supply of aluminum products. It is a major player in the market, providing a range of aluminum products and services.

Average Trading Volume: 46,869,532

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$111.6B

