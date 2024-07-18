Alumina Shareholders Approve Alcoa Acquisition

Alumina Limited (AU:AWC) has released an update.

Alumina Limited has announced that its shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the acquisition by Alcoa Corporation, with the scheme of arrangement expected to become effective by 23 July 2024, following court approval. The finalization of the deal will see Alumina shares delisted from the ASX and replaced by Alcoa CDIs from 24 July 2024, with full implementation of the scheme by 1 August 2024. This marks a significant reshaping of Alumina’s corporate structure and shareholder composition.

