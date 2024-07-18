Alumasc Surpasses Market Expectations in FY24

Alumasc (GB:ALU) has released an update.

Alumasc Group PLC has exceeded market expectations with a reported underlying profit before tax of at least £12.6 million for the year ended 30 June 2024, outperforming last year’s figures and the current market forecast. The company has achieved approximately 6.5% organic revenue growth, surpassing the UK construction market, and anticipates further gains from the recent ARP acquisition and ongoing strategic investments. Despite challenging market conditions, Alumasc’s focus on sustainable solutions and new product development has positioned them for continued growth and enhanced shareholder value.

