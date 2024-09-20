Alumasc Releases Annual Report, Schedules AGM

Alumasc (GB:ALU) has released an update.

Alumasc Group PLC, a UK-based supplier of premium sustainable building products, has announced the release of its 2024 Annual Report and the upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for 24th October 2024 at Timloc House. The report, highlighting the company’s performance and business segments, is accessible online for shareholders and stakeholders. Alumasc is known for its strong market presence in Building Envelope, Water Management, and Housebuilding Products, with a significant portion of its sales driven by building regulations and specifications.

