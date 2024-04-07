Alto Metals Launches Drilling at Sandstone Gold Project

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.

Alto Metals Ltd has commenced a 4,000m aircore drilling program at their fully-owned Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia to explore new shallow gold targets identified recently. The targets, based on an extensive infill soil sampling program, coincide with a significant gold anomaly and an interpreted shear zone, suggesting a promising potential for gold mineralization. The project, part of the larger Sandstone Greenstone Belt, already boasts a notable open pit gold resource.

