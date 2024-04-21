Alto Metals Eyes Growth with New Gold Prospect

Alto Metals Ltd (AU:AME) has released an update.

Alto Metals Ltd has secured an option to acquire the ‘Lightning’ gold prospect within its Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia, boasting high-grade historic drill results and extensive alluvial gold workings. The prospect, which is untested at depth, could significantly bolster Alto’s existing open-pit gold resource of 832,000 oz at 1.5 g/t. With recent drilling activities and ongoing exploration, the company is optimistic about the potential for resource growth in the area.

