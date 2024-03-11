Altius Minerals Faces Revenue Dip, Eyes Future Growth

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) has released an update.

Altius Minerals Corporation has announced a decrease in annual revenue to $69 million in 2023 from $102 million the previous year, with a significant drop in attributable royalty revenue as well. This decline is attributed to lower potash prices, the closure of the 777 mine, and reduced thermal coal royalties. However, positive developments post-year-end, including the Kami project study and increased forecasts at Silicon Merlin, could significantly impact the company’s growth.

