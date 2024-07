Altium (AU:ALU) has released an update.

Altium Limited has announced the cessation of 8,275 performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of conditions, as detailed in their latest securities notification dated July 9, 2024. The performance rights lapsed on May 31, 2024, signaling potential changes in the company’s incentive plans or achievements.

