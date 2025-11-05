Altitude Minerals Ltd Passes All Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Copper Search Ltd. ( (AU:ATT) ).

Altitude Minerals Ltd, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: ATT), announced the successful passage of all resolutions at its 2025 Annual General Meeting. The resolutions, which included the adoption of the remuneration report, re-election of a director, and various share and option issuances, were all approved by poll, indicating strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 1,438,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.33M

