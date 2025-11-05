Altitude Minerals Expands Exploration Efforts with Strategic Acquisitions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Copper Search Ltd. ( (AU:ATT) ) has provided an update.

Altitude Minerals has undergone a strategic transformation, evolving from a single-commodity explorer to a multi-commodity company. The company has reviewed over 50 potential projects and is actively pursuing new exploration opportunities in South Australia, New South Wales, Nevada, and Alaska. Recent developments include completing 114 drill holes in the Eromanga Basin, preparing to drill copper-gold targets in NSW, and acquiring key tenements and projects in Nevada and Alaska. The company’s focus on proven mining districts aims to lay the foundation for major discoveries and shareholder rewards.

Altitude Minerals, formerly known as Copper Search Ltd., operates in the mining industry with a focus on multi-commodity exploration. The company targets large-scale copper, gold, silver, and critical mineral deposits, aiming to rapidly progress them to drill-ready status. Altitude Minerals is expanding its exploration efforts across South Australia, New South Wales, Nevada, and Alaska, emphasizing projects in proven mining districts.

