Altitude Group Announces Venue Change for 2025 AGM

The latest update is out from Altitude ( (GB:ALT) ).

Altitude Group plc has announced a change in the venue for its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will now be held at the offices of Zeus Capital Limited in London. This change does not affect the date and time of the AGM, and all other details remain as previously announced, ensuring continuity for stakeholders.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ALT is a Outperform.

Altitude Group’s strong financial base and positive corporate events drive its overall score. While technical analysis shows neutral trends, the company’s moderate valuation and leadership confidence offer a promising outlook.

More about Altitude

Altitude Group plc is a leading provider of end-to-end solutions for branded merchandise. The company focuses on delivering comprehensive services in the branded merchandise industry.

Average Trading Volume: 69,314

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £15.17M

