Altisource Reports Improved Q3 2025 Financial Results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries, known for its innovative services and technologies aimed at addressing the demands of these sectors. In its third-quarter 2025 financial results, Altisource reported a solid performance with growth in service revenue and improvements in GAAP earnings, earnings per share, and cash flow from operations compared to the previous year. The company attributed these gains to business growth, cost discipline, and reduced interest expenses. Key highlights include a 4% increase in service revenue to $39.7 million, a significant reduction in net loss to $2.4 million, and a $2.39 improvement in diluted loss per share. The company also reported new business wins estimated to generate $14.4 million in annual service revenue. Looking ahead, Altisource remains focused on expanding its sales pipeline and maintaining cost discipline, positioning itself for continued growth in the real estate and mortgage sectors.

