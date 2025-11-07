Altice USA Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Altice Usa ( (ATUS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Altice Usa presented to its investors.

Altice USA, a prominent broadband communications and video services provider in the United States, operates under the Optimum brand and offers a range of services including broadband, video, mobile, and advertising solutions to millions of customers across 21 states. The company also runs Optimum Media and News 12, providing advanced advertising solutions and hyperlocal news content, respectively.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Altice USA highlighted record gross margin performance and operational efficiencies, despite facing a challenging competitive environment. The company reported a net loss attributable to stockholders of $1.63 billion, largely due to a significant non-cash impairment charge. Total revenue for the quarter was $2.11 billion, marking a 5.4% decline from the previous year.

Key financial metrics showed a net loss in broadband subscribers, with a total of 4.2 million broadband subscribers at the end of the quarter. The company achieved a gross margin of 69.7%, an all-time high, and continued to expand its fiber and mobile customer base, with fiber customers increasing by 46% year over year. Altice USA also announced a significant $1.0 billion asset-backed loan and plans to change its corporate name to Optimum Communications, Inc.

Looking forward, Altice USA remains focused on enhancing its broadband performance and revenue trajectory through strategic go-to-market and base management strategies. The company reiterated its full-year Adjusted EBITDA outlook and aims to continue building a resilient business poised for sustainable growth and shareholder value.

