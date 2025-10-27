Althea Group Holdings to Host 2025 AGM Virtually

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AGH) ) has issued an announcement.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd has announced that its 2025 Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on 27 November 2025. This decision aligns with the company’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, allowing shareholders to participate online. This move may enhance shareholder engagement by providing a convenient platform for voting and participation, reflecting the company’s adaptive strategies in the evolving market landscape.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd (ASX: AGH) is a leading FMCG organization specializing in the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of THC beverages. Through its innovative business unit, Peak Processing Solutions, AGH develops premium, compliant products that resonate with adult consumers in regulated global markets, including the USA and Canada.

