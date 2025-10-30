Althea Group Holdings Reports Robust Q3 Performance Amid Market Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AGH) ) has issued an announcement.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd. reported a strong performance in its September 2025 Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Report, with $5.4 million in customer receipts and strategic investments to support growth. Despite challenges like a strike in British Columbia affecting operations, the company maintained a 33% share of the Canadian THC-infused beverage market and achieved a 98% on-time fulfillment rate. Peak USA, the company’s U.S. subsidiary, completed significant production runs and secured orders for additional cans, positioning itself well in the rapidly growing U.S. market.

More about Althea Group Holdings Ltd.

Althea Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AGH) is a leading fast-moving consumer goods organization specializing in the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of THC-infused beverages. The company operates through its subsidiaries, including Peak Processing Solutions Canada and Peak USA, focusing on the Canadian and U.S. markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,176,594

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.03M

