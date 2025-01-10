Althea Group Expands Partnership with Boston Beer for Cannabis Beverages

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An announcement from Althea Group Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:AGH) ) is now available.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd announced that its subsidiary, Peak Processing Solutions, has secured a multiyear manufacturing agreement with BBCCC, Inc., the cannabis subsidiary of The Boston Beer Company, to be its exclusive Canadian manufacturing partner for cannabis beverages through 2026. This agreement enhances Peak’s financial stability and reinforces its leadership in the cannabis beverage market by ensuring a minimum production capacity commitment and improved cash flow, supporting the rising demand for BBC’s cannabis brands, TeaPot and Emerald Hour Cannabis Cocktails.

More about Althea Group Holdings Ltd.

Althea Group Holdings Ltd is a global leader in the manufacturing, sales, and distribution of cannabis-based medicines and recreational cannabis products. It operates through two business units: Peak Processing Solutions, which focuses on producing legal cannabis products for adult consumers, and Althea, which offers cannabis-based medicines available via prescription. The company operates in highly regulated cannabis markets across North America, Europe, and Australia.

YTD Price Performance: 13.33%

Average Trading Volume: 966,360

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.78M

