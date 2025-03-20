Alternative Income REIT Plc Reports Share Sale by Key Stakeholder

Alternative Income REIT Plc ( (GB:AIRE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Alternative Income REIT Plc announced a transaction involving the sale of 35,000 ordinary shares by Glenstone REIT plc, a person closely associated with Adam C Smith. The shares were sold at a price of £0.70365143 each, totaling £24,627.80, on the London Stock Exchange. This transaction reflects a strategic financial decision by a key stakeholder, potentially impacting the company’s market positioning and shareholder value.

Alternative Income REIT Plc operates in the real estate investment trust industry, focusing on generating income through investments in a diversified portfolio of UK properties. The company primarily targets alternative sectors within the real estate market, aiming to provide stable and predictable income streams for its stakeholders.

YTD Price Performance: 1.94%

Average Trading Volume: 105,546

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £56.67M

