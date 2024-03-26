Alterity Therapeutics Secures $3.9M R&D Refund

Alterity Therapeutics (ATHE) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics, a biotech firm advancing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, has received a $3.9 million cash refund from the Australian government’s R&D Tax Incentive program. This funding boost will support ongoing clinical trials of their lead drug candidate, ATH434, which shows promise for treating conditions like Parkinson’s and Multiple System Atrophy. The company is actively engaged in Phase 2 trials with plans for future Phase 3 trials.

