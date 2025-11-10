Alterity Therapeutics Reports Promising ATH434 Results in MSA Treatment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Alterity Therapeutics ( (AU:ATH) ) is now available.

Alterity Therapeutics presented promising data on ATH434 at the 36th International Symposium on the Autonomic Nervous System, highlighting its impact on orthostatic hypotension (OH) and disease progression in Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). The Phase 2 trial results showed that ATH434 stabilizes symptoms and enhances efficacy, particularly in the higher dose group, offering valuable insights for Phase 3 development. This progress underscores ATH434’s potential as a meaningful treatment option for MSA, with ongoing planning for Phase 3 trials and upcoming FDA interactions.

More about Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing disease-modifying treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Their primary product, ATH434, is an oral agent designed to inhibit the aggregation of pathological proteins implicated in neurodegeneration, with a focus on treating Parkinson’s disease and disorders like Multiple System Atrophy (MSA).

Average Trading Volume: 13,529,998

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$97.88M

For an in-depth examination of ATH stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue