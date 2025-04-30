Alterity Therapeutics Reports Positive Phase 2 Trial Results for MSA Treatment

Alterity Therapeutics ( (ATHE) ) has issued an update.

In April 2025, Alterity Therapeutics reported significant progress in its clinical trials for ATH434, a potential treatment for Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). The company announced positive results from its Phase 2 clinical trial, demonstrating ATH434’s efficacy in reducing disease severity and improving patient outcomes. The trial results were presented at the American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting, highlighting the drug’s potential to address the unmet needs in MSA treatment. Additionally, Alterity completed an open-label trial for advanced MSA and raised substantial funds to support further development and regulatory activities. These developments position Alterity as a promising player in the neurodegenerative disease treatment market.

Spark’s Take on ATHE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ATHE is a Neutral.

Alterity Therapeutics faces financial challenges with declining revenues and persistent losses, significantly impacting its financial performance and valuation score. Despite these challenges, the stock shows strong upward momentum, with positive technical indicators suggesting potential short-term opportunities. However, investors should be cautious of the overbought RSI and high risk associated with its financial instability.

More about Alterity Therapeutics

Alterity Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing disease modifying therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, particularly Parkinson’s disease and related disorders. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia, and San Francisco, USA, and is working on a broad drug discovery platform to treat neurological diseases.

YTD Price Performance: -6.70%

Average Trading Volume: 444,318

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $46.94M

