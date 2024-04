Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. (AU:ATH) has released an update.

Alterity Therapeutics Ltd. has announced an application for the quotation of new securities, specifically 285,087,715 options under the code ATHO, set to expire on August 31, 2026. This move, dated April 15, 2024, signifies a potential expansion for the company within the ASX, marking a noteworthy moment for investors and market watchers.

