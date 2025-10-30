Altech Chemicals Expands Market Reach with New Battery Collaboration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Altech Chemicals Limited ( (AU:ATC) ).

Altech Chemicals Limited has signed a collaboration agreement with AMPower to enter the sodium nickel chloride battery market in Europe, Australia, and the USA. This partnership allows Altech to distribute co-developed battery energy storage systems (BESS) under its brand, with AMPower manufacturing the energy storage packs. Altech’s CERENERGY project in Germany is progressing well, with preliminary funding approval of €46.7 million from the German Government and ongoing due diligence by a large European bank. Altech has also increased its stakes in the CERENERGY and Silumina Anodes projects, optimizing its corporate structure for better financing options.

Altech Chemicals Limited is involved in the energy storage industry, focusing on the development and distribution of sodium nickel chloride batteries. The company is expanding its market presence in Europe, Australia, and the USA, and is involved in significant projects like the CERENERGY battery project in Germany.

