Altech Batteries Upholds Strong Governance

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited has fully complied with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations throughout the financial year ending 30 June 2024, as detailed in their Corporate Governance Statement found on pages 51 to 56 of their annual report. The statement, verified and approved by the board on 14 October 2024, outlines the company’s adherence to governance practices and provides a URL to their board charter for further transparency.

