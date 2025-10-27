Altech Batteries’ SNC Technology Passes Rigorous Safety Tests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Altech Chemicals Limited ( (AU:ATC) ) has provided an announcement.

Altech Batteries Limited announced the successful completion of rigorous safety tests on its Sodium-Nickel-Chloride (SNC) battery technology. The tests demonstrated the batteries’ exceptional chemical stability and mechanical resilience under extreme conditions, confirming their safety and robustness beyond international certification standards. This positions Altech’s SNC batteries as one of the safest energy-storage technologies available, potentially enhancing their market appeal and stakeholder confidence.

More about Altech Chemicals Limited

Altech Batteries Limited is a company operating in the energy storage industry, focusing on the development and production of Sodium-Nickel-Chloride (SNC) battery technology. The company aims to provide safe and reliable energy storage solutions for uninterruptible power supply (UPS), stationary, and transport applications.

Average Trading Volume: 4,552,257

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$101.4M

For detailed information about ATC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue