Altech Batteries Limited Announces 2025 AGM with Virtual Attendance Option

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Altech Chemicals Limited ( (AU:ATC) ) has issued an announcement.

Altech Batteries Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 25, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia, with an option for shareholders to attend virtually. The company emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation in voting on resolutions that will impact their shareholding, and provides detailed instructions for online registration and participation through the Automic platform.

More about Altech Chemicals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,345,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$98.73M

See more insights into ATC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue