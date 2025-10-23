Altech Batteries Limited Announces 2025 AGM with Digital Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Altech Chemicals Limited ( (AU:ATC) ) is now available.

Altech Batteries Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will be held both virtually and at its office in Subiaco, Australia. The company is encouraging shareholders to engage digitally by accessing the meeting notice online and voting by proxy, reflecting a shift towards more sustainable and efficient communication methods.

Altech Batteries Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the development and production of advanced battery technologies. The company is known for its innovative solutions in the battery industry, aiming to enhance energy storage capabilities.

