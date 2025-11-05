Altech Batteries Announces Director’s Interest Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Altech Chemicals Limited ( (AU:ATC) ) has provided an update.

Altech Batteries Ltd has announced a change in the director’s interest notice regarding Tunku Yaacob Khyra. The change involves the disposal of 545,000 listed options, reducing the total number of listed options held indirectly by MAA Group Berhad to 53,841,788. This transaction reflects a minor adjustment in the director’s holdings, which may have implications for the company’s stock market activities and stakeholder interests.

More about Altech Chemicals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,899,157

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$98.73M

For detailed information about ATC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue