Altareit Releases 2024 Universal Registration Document

Altareit has filed its 2024 universal registration document with the Autorité des marchés financiers, which includes the annual financial report, sustainability information, and corporate governance details. This document’s availability marks a significant step in transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting stakeholders by providing insights into the company’s financial and operational health.

Altareit, a 99.85% subsidiary of the Altarea group, is a prominent player in the French real estate development sector. Known for its expertise in multi-product development, the company focuses on major mixed-use projects in French cities and is listed on compartment A of Euronext Paris.

