Altamin Limited Releases Corporate Governance Statement for FY 2025

Altamin Limited ( (AU:AZI) ) has issued an announcement.

Altamin Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement, approved by the board, outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations. This announcement highlights Altamin’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its governance practices, which could positively impact stakeholder trust and reinforce its industry positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 164,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$27.49M

