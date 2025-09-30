Altamin Limited Releases 2025 Annual Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Altamin Limited ( (AU:AZI) ) has issued an announcement.

Altamin Limited has released its annual report for the year ended June 30, 2025. The report includes various financial statements and disclosures, reflecting the company’s financial performance and position. This release provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s operations and financial health, which could impact its industry positioning and future strategic decisions.

More about Altamin Limited

Average Trading Volume: 164,633

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$27.49M

