AltaGas Reports Q3 2025 Results and Announces New Growth Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AltaGas ( (TSE:ALA) ) just unveiled an update.

AltaGas reported a decline in its third quarter 2025 financial results, with a decrease in normalized EPS and EBITDA compared to the previous year, primarily due to the absence of certain pension plan settlements. However, the Midstream segment showed a 13% increase in normalized EBITDA driven by stronger export volumes and improved performance at its natural gas storage asset. The company announced positive final investment decisions on several growth projects, including the Ridley Island Energy Export Facility Optimization and the Keweenaw Connector Pipeline, aimed at enhancing throughput capacity and gas delivery, respectively. These projects are expected to bolster AltaGas’ operational capabilities and market position in the coming years.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:ALA) stock is a Buy with a C$48.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AltaGas stock, see the TSE:ALA Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:ALA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:ALA is a Neutral.

AltaGas’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical indicators, valuation, and earnings call insights. The strong earnings call performance and fair valuation are significant positives, while mixed financial performance and neutral technical indicators present challenges. The company’s strategic focus on growth and operational efficiency supports its long-term potential.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:ALA stock, click here.

More about AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates in the energy sector, focusing on the provision of natural gas, power, and utilities services. The company is engaged in midstream operations, including natural gas processing and export, as well as utility services, delivering energy solutions across various regions.

Average Trading Volume: 792,143

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$12.5B

Learn more about ALA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue