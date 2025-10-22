Alstom Secures Eurostar Order for 30 High-Speed Trains

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Alstom SA ( (FR:ALO) ) has shared an announcement.

Alstom SA has secured an order from SNCF Voyageurs for 30 new-generation Avelia Horizon very high-speed trains, valued at approximately 1.4 billion euros, with options for up to 20 additional trains. These trains will be operated by Eurostar and will travel through the Channel Tunnel, marking a first for double-deck high-speed trains. The Avelia Horizon trains are designed to meet the demands of international high-speed traffic, offering improved energy efficiency, reduced maintenance costs, and enhanced passenger comfort. This order reinforces Alstom’s position in the European rail market and highlights the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility.

More about Alstom SA

Alstom SA is a prominent player in the rail transport industry, specializing in the development and manufacturing of high-speed trains. The company is known for its Avelia range, which includes both single and double-deck trains capable of reaching speeds between 200 km/h and 350 km/h. Alstom focuses on sustainable and innovative rail solutions, with a strong emphasis on energy efficiency and passenger comfort.

