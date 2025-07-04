Alstom Secures €2 Billion Order from New York MTA

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

Alstom SA ( (FR:ALO) ) has issued an update.

Alstom has secured a significant €2.0 billion order from the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority to supply M-9A vehicles for the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North Railroad. This order, which will be recorded in the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025/26, underscores Alstom’s strong position in the sustainable mobility sector and its commitment to providing innovative transportation solutions. The deal is expected to enhance Alstom’s market presence in North America and contribute to its growth trajectory.

The most recent analyst rating on (FR:ALO) stock is a Hold with a EUR16.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Alstom SA stock, see the FR:ALO Stock Forecast page.

More about Alstom SA

Alstom is a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, offering a broad portfolio of transportation solutions including high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling, and digital mobility. With operations in 63 countries and a workforce of over 86,000 people, Alstom focuses on innovative and sustainable transportation solutions. The company is listed in France and reported sales of €18.5 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 1,599,372

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: €9.07B

For a thorough assessment of ALO stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue