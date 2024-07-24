Alstom SA Clinches €4 Billion German Train Contract

Alstom SA (FR:ALO) has released an update.

Alstom SA has secured a landmark €4 billion contract to supply and maintain 90 innovative Adessia Stream commuter trains for the S-Bahn Cologne network in Germany, marking the company’s largest order in the country. The deal not only includes train delivery but also spans a 34-year full-service maintenance agreement, showcasing a significant commitment to enhancing public transportation with a focus on passenger experience and accessibility.

For further insights into FR:ALO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.