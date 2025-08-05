ALSOK CO., LTD. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Financial Growth and Rebranding

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Sohgo Security Services Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2331) ) has provided an announcement.

ALSOK CO., LTD. reported significant financial growth in the first quarter of 2025, with a notable increase in net sales and profit attributable to owners of the parent. The company also announced a name change, reflecting its evolving brand identity, and adjusted its consolidated subsidiaries, which may impact its operational strategy and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:2331) stock is a Hold with a Yen900.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sohgo Security Services Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:2331 Stock Forecast page.

More about Sohgo Security Services Co., Ltd.

ALSOK CO., LTD., formerly known as Sohgo Security Services Co., Ltd., operates in the security services industry, providing comprehensive security solutions. The company focuses on delivering a range of security services and products, catering to both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,343,080

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen550.1B

See more insights into 2331 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue