Alset EHome Expands Stock Buyback Program

Alset EHome International ( (AEI) ) has issued an announcement.

On September 29, 2025, Alset Inc.’s Board of Directors approved an amendment to its stock repurchase program, increasing the buyback capacity by an additional $1,000,000. This move allows the company to repurchase more shares of its common stock, subject to market conditions and other factors, until the end of 2025. The decision reflects the company’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

Alset EHome International

Average Trading Volume: 592,933

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $102.4M

