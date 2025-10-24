Alsea SAB de CV Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Alsea SAB de CV ( (ALSSF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Alsea SAB de CV presented to its investors.

Alsea SAB de CV is a prominent operator in the Quick Service Restaurant, Coffee Shop, and Full-Service Restaurant sectors across Latin America and Europe, known for managing well-known brands like Domino’s Pizza and Starbucks. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Alsea reported a 5.7% increase in total sales, reaching $21,029 million pesos, with digital sales contributing significantly to this growth. The company also saw a remarkable 559% increase in net income, totaling $512 million pesos, despite a slight contraction in EBITDA margin.

Key financial highlights of the quarter include a 4.1% growth in same-store sales and a 10.8% rise in digital sales, which now account for 37.4% of total sales. Alsea opened 46 new units during the quarter, further expanding its footprint. The company’s net debt to EBITDA ratio stood at 2.5x, reflecting a stable financial position amidst challenging market conditions.

Regionally, Alsea experienced a 7.5% sales growth in Mexico, while Europe saw an 8.2% increase in sales, driven by strong performances in Spain. However, South America faced a sales decline of 4.7%, primarily due to economic pressures in Argentina. The Full-Service Restaurants segment showed the highest growth, supported by innovative offerings in Mexico and Spain.

Looking ahead, Alsea remains focused on disciplined growth and profitability, with management expressing confidence in their strategic priorities. The company aims to continue enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing its portfolio to adapt to evolving market dynamics.

