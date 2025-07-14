ALS Limited Announces Issuance of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from ALS ( (AU:ALQ) ) is now available.

ALS Limited has announced the issuance of 12,439 ordinary fully paid securities, effective from June 12, 2025. This move signifies the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing insights into its strategic financial maneuvers.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ALQ) stock is a Buy with a A$16.15 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on ALS stock, see the AU:ALQ Stock Forecast page.

More about ALS

YTD Price Performance: 16.11%

Average Trading Volume: 1,234,010

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.78B

For a thorough assessment of ALQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue