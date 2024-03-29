Alpine Income Appoints Lisa Vorakoun as Interim CFO

The latest update is out from Alpine Income Property Trust Inc (PINE).

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has appointed Lisa M. Vorakoun as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer from April 1, 2024. With no immediate family ties to the company’s leadership or involvement in undisclosed transactions, Vorakoun brings a wealth of experience, having served as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer of the company and its affiliate CTO Realty Growth, Inc., alongside a strong background in accounting and audit management. Her credentials include a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Accounting and memberships in key accounting institutes. She will hold the interim position while a search for a permanent CFO is underway.

