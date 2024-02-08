Alpine Immune Sciences Expands Investor Base with Warrant Exercises

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) has released an update.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has significantly expanded its investor base by issuing over 5.6 million shares through the exercise of outstanding warrants between November 2023 and February 2024, raising the total outstanding shares to more than 65 million. These transactions, involving both net and cash exercises, were made with existing security holders and did not require public offering registrations, simplifying the process and avoiding additional fees. This strategic move potentially indicates investor confidence and bolsters the company’s capital, reflecting a positive outlook for its stockholders.

